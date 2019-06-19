Julio Jones is favored to lead the league in receiving yardage

Getty Images

If/when the Falcons give receiver Julio Jones a new contract, Jones can be expected to earn it right away.

Caesers Entertainment has set the odds for the NFL’s receiving yardage leader, and Jones is the favorite at 4/1. Next come Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Browns receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who are both at 11/2. Former teammates Antonio Brown (now of the Raiders) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (still of the Steelers) have identical odds, at 6/1.

Bucs receiver Mike Evans comes in at 8/1, along with Packers receiver Davante Adams. Saints receiver Michael Thomas and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen are 10/1.

Three players are off the board, for entirely different reasons: Tyreek Hill, Doug Baldwin, and Rob Gronkowski.

Jones led the NFL last year, with 1,677 yards.