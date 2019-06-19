Kliff Kingsbury sees “really nice role” for Chase Edmonds

Getty Images

One of the talking points about the offense being installed by Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury this offseason has been how well it appears to suit running back David Johnson.

Kingsbury acknowledges that Johnson is going to have an “extensive role” in this year’s offense, but also said that the team wants to keep him fresh. After an offseason watching backup running back Chase Edmonds at work, Kingsbury sounds comfortable letting the 2018 fourth-round pick pick up the slack.

“He’s a really good player. I’ve been surprised at his ability as a pass catcher,” Kingsbury said, via AZCentral.com. “I think watching him, you know, I knew what David could do out of the backfield, but watching him, that’s a strong point of his game as well. So he’ll have a really nice role in the offense.”

Edmonds ran 60 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 20 passes during his rookie season. He said he feels “a lot more confident” heading into his second year and should have opportunities to show how that pays off on the field.