AP

The NFL season is looming, and plenty of teams, players, and coaches present a boom or bust proposition.

On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Simms and I drafted the biggest either-or, boom-bust possibilities.

Check them out in the video, let us know what you think, and let us know who we missed.

Also, let us know if there’s any specific drafts you’d like to see us do before our hiatus commences. Which is a roundabout way of saying, “We’re out of ideas.”