Mack Wilson takes photo with mentor Ray Lewis’ bust in Canton

Cleveland Browns on Twitter

The Browns’ rookie class took a road trip Tuesday, visiting the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Linebacker Mack Wilson, a fifth-round choice, took a photo with Ray Lewis’ bust. He texted the former Ravens star the photo.

“He’s a guy I always talk to year-round, text, talk,” Wilson said Wednesday during the Browns Football Camp in Berea, Ohio, via Andrew Gribble of the team website. “I sent him a picture of his bust, and he said you can get there one day. Just play fast until you can’t no more.”

Wilson’s relationship with Lewis probably won’t go over well with Browns fans now, since Lewis played for one of the team’s division rivals. But if Wilson plays anything like Lewis, Browns fans are going to love Wilson.

The former Alabama star made 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and seven pass breakups in his three college seasons.