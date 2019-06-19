Mahomes is favored to lead the league in passing yardage

Getty Images

Although Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s MVP award for 2018, he didn’t lead the league in passing yardage. In 2019, he’s projected to make it happen.

Caesers Entertainment has installed Mahomes as a 7/2 favorite to throw for more passing yardage than any other quarterback, even though Caesers has taken receiver Tyreek Hill off the board regarding the odds to lead the league in receiving yardage.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who led all passers in 2018 with 5,129 yards, has 12/1 odds, likely due to the departure of Antonio Brown.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is 11/2, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is 7/1, and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is 7/1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 9/1, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 10/1. Rams quarterback Jared Goff is 12/1.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who led the league in passing yardage in 2017 but who dropped to ninth in 2019, has 16/1 odds.