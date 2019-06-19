Myles Jack lighting it up off the field with candle business

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was just trying to relax, and find something to do during the offseason.

Now, he’s operating an unlikely small business, selling homemade candles.

This story starts in a way that makes sense, but also makes him a target for teasing in the locker room.

“I always take baths with candles . . . so I made my own little lavender candle,” Jack said, via Tess Demeyer of USA Today. “I lit it, and I was reading in the bath, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. This candle’s actually all right.’”

He posted a photo of it on social media, people seemed interested, so he started making more of them at home. He taught himself to make them by watching YouTube videos, and has been experimenting with formulas. He was selling his hand-poured creations for $10 each, but bumped the price to $20 when demand outpaced supply.

That didn’t keep teammates Leonard Fournette and Jalen Ramsey from making fun of him, and he said others “were talking crazy” about it. Then he brought in samples for teammates.

“Some people tried to partner up with me on the business, and some people were giving me ideas,” he said. “I’m like, ‘No, you were being haters at first. Now you want to team up with me.’ It’s just funny how they switched from one side to the other.”

Jack is using the proceeds from the venture to help local schools and other groups. He’s currently a one-man business, making the candles, shipping them, and handling the bookkeeping. He might want to enlist some help when the season starts, lest he burn it at both ends.