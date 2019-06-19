NFL has no update on Josh Gordon’s possible reinstatement

Getty Images

Video of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throwing with wide receiver Josh Gordon on Wednesday served as a reminder that Gordon’s rights remain with New England and that there have been reports indicating he could return to the team this season.

There’s been no word of any reinstatement application at this point and the league had little to say on the matter Wednesday.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December and Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com asked an NFL spokesperson if there was a timeline for a review of that suspension. Howe reports that the response was that the league has no update to provide regarding Gordon’s status.

In March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the immediate focus for all parties was to make sure Gordon is doing “what he needs to do to get his life on the right track.” He said that once the feeling was that Gordon had found that track, the league will “get to that place” of determining a return to action.