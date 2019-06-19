Now fully healthy, Trent Taylor’s explosiveness has returned

Getty Images

Trent Taylor is back.

The 49ers receiver had a challenging season returning from back surgery in 2018, but he looked like himself again during the offseason program. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens noted the return of Taylor’s explosiveness, which the former fifth-round pick didn’t have last season.

San Francisco expects Taylor to play more like he did as a rookie when he made caught 43 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

“Trent’s so savvy,” starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said last week, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s awesome having a guy like that in the slot. He feels space differently than most guys.

“He knows his strengths, and he knows his weaknesses, and he’s going to do everything he can to make the weaknesses better. He doesn’t have many them, but it’s just when you have a guy like that it makes my job very easy.”

Last season, Taylor’s numbers slipped to 26 completions on 41 targets, 215 yards and one touchdown while playing 30.4 percent of the offensive snaps. The 49ers plan on Taylor being a bigger part of the offense in 2019.

“He had a good rookie year, but we expected him to come back better,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We still thought he needed to improve in a number of ways after his rookie year, and when he came back, he just came back hurt. That was tough, and he took a step back. We expect him to get back to his rookie year, and we expect him to be better.”