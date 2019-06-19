OBJ goes off the grid to focus on training

AP

The NFL unofficially is off the grid until training camp. One NFL player officially is off the grid through the end of the month.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is checking out for the next week and a half, to focus on his training.

“Going away till July 1st for trainin,” Beckham posted social media, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Don’t hit me, unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to lock in!! #BootCamp see y’all soooon.”

Beckham skipped much of Cleveland’s offseason program, ostensibly to train on his own. If he did, then this is extra training on top of that.

And it’s no surprise. Years ago, football players didn’t do much of anything from the end of one season to the start of the next training camp. Now, the training seems to never end.