Packers waive Michael Roberts with failed physical

Tight end Michael Roberts obviously isn’t healthy.

He failed his second physical in a week, Dov Kleiman reports, and the Packers waived Roberts with the failed physical designation Wednesday.

The Lions traded Roberts to the Patriots, but the deal was rescinded last Friday after Roberts failed a physical. The Lions placed Roberts on waivers instead.

The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers Monday.

The Lions made Roberts a fourth-round pick in 2017. He has 13 catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 career games.