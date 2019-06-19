Panthers second-rounder Greg Little signs

Getty Images

The Panthers are down to one remaining draft pick to sign.

The team announced today that second-rounder Greg Little had signed his four-year rookie deal.

They traded up to take the Ole Miss tackle 37th overall, an indication of the value they think he can have immediately. He could easily end up their starting left tackle this season, allowing Taylor Moton to stay at right tackle and Daryl Williams to work inside at guard. Along with the free agent addition of center Matt Paradis, the offseason emphasis for the Panthers was clear.

The Panthers have just one pick left to sign, first-round pass-rusher Brian Burns.