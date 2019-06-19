Panthers will have 15 open practices during training camp

AP

The Panthers have at least one more season of training camp which is largely open to the public, and they’ll have 15 open practices.

The team announced their schedule today, which includes the previously reported joint practices with the Bills on Aug. 13-14 (prior to their preseason game in Charlotte), and their Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium (which costs $5 to attend).

Their training camp will again be at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., but this is the last year of the team’s contract there. They always had camp there because it was previous-owner Jerry Richardson’s alma mater, but the future is in doubt.

The Panthers are building a new training facility in Rock Hill S.C., and they could use their own practice fields and new bubble in the interim.

Owner David Tepper has said he still plans to visit Spartanburg, though it’s more likely it will be part of some kind of caravan including other cities in the Carolinas.