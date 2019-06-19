Report: Greg Olsen may do another bye week broadcast

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has a future in television, and he may have a present in it again this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen could end up calling a game during the Panthers’ Oct. 20 bye week.

Officials at FOX are trying to determine if he can work a game, the week after the Panthers’ trip to London.

He worked a game during his bye week in 2017 (which the Vikings objected to at the time), and was considered for the Monday Night Football opening (though he said he was intent on playing this year).

The 34-year-old tight end has missed 16 games the last two years because of foot injuries, and is under contract through the 2020 season.