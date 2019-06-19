Report: Michael Thomas, Saints “far apart” on new deal

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas are “progressing” toward a new contract, but word on Wednesday is that there’s still a way to go.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that the two sides are “far apart” in negotiations for a new contract and that no deal is imminent at the moment. Duncan adds that both Thomas and the Saints are “motivated” to get a deal done before training camp opens next month, so there figure to be more conversations focused on getting the ball moving.

Thomas is looking for a new deal at the same time as Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Amari Cooper. One member of that group of star wideouts landing a deal may help smooth the way for the others, but no one has taken the plunge yet and we’ll have to wait to see which one will leap first.

Thomas has more catches through three seasons than any other wideout in NFL history and said recently that he feels “pretty certain” all will be taken care of in a timely manner.