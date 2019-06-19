Report: Michael Thomas, Saints “far apart” on new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on June 19, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas are “progressing” toward a new contract, but word on Wednesday is that there’s still a way to go.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that the two sides are “far apart” in negotiations for a new contract and that no deal is imminent at the moment. Duncan adds that both Thomas and the Saints are “motivated” to get a deal done before training camp opens next month, so there figure to be more conversations focused on getting the ball moving.

Thomas is looking for a new deal at the same time as Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Amari Cooper. One member of that group of star wideouts landing a deal may help smooth the way for the others, but no one has taken the plunge yet and we’ll have to wait to see which one will leap first.

Thomas has more catches through three seasons than any other wideout in NFL history and said recently that he feels “pretty certain” all will be taken care of in a timely manner.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Michael Thomas, Saints “far apart” on new deal

  3. Ponto60 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 11:36 am
    Saints should trade him or just move on. Stupid to overpay for a dime a dozen WR.

    The problem with trading him is that no team will trade what he is worth and then also fork out the contract that he wants. Too costly. If only the Vikings would have drafted him instead of Treadwell. Then the Saints would not be worrying about how much to pay him.

  4. re Ponto60 “stupid to overpay for a dime a dozen WR”
    last 2 yrs
    229 catches 2650 yards and 14 TD
    sorry dude but those are hardly dime a dozen WR stats

  5. Of course they are. I would deal him now for a high 2nd rd pick to a crap team with cap space.

    Any player willing to destroy a team’s cap position does not want to win.

  6. I heard some Saints fans talking about how this deal will get done and the Saints take care of their players.

    Nothing could be further from the the truth.

    I’ve always heard the Saints Org. is hard to deal with. Case in point

    Two things that come to mind…. didn’t Drew Bree’s have to file a grievance with the players association to get something clarified on his franchise tag in 2012?

    Also that other instance when they didn’t want pay Jimmy Graham his money over if he was a TE or WR stuff?

    Just sayin folks Just sayin

  8. this new mindset of next up contract for a position should be bigger than the last is ridiculous. take in consideration talent and production…jesus!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!