Report/opinion/report: Nick Caserio wants out of New England

Posted by Mike Florio on June 19, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Over the past couple of days, we’ve heard from plenty of people (including Ben Volin himself) regarding Volin’s report that Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio wants out of New England.

Volin, in response to fan and media reaction to the claim that Caserio is ready to leave the Patriots, characterized the article as an opinion, not a report. We didn’t change our item on the subject, because the headline and the body of the story at the Boston Globe website made it clear that this was something much stronger than one person’s opinion.

Apparently, it was.

Appearing on WEEI in Boston on Wednesday, Volin explained that his contention that Caserio wants out is a report, not an opinion.

“[Y]es, sure, it’s a report. It’s analysis,” Volin said. “We do this all the time. As you guys mentioned, if it was a positive story, no one would care.”

Because the story was negative, the reaction was strong in some circles.

“In this case of Nick Caserio, the facts speak for themselves,” Volin said. “If he didn’t want to go to Houston, the Patriots would not have had to jump through all those hoops, file tampering charges, enforce his contract. It’s very clear that Nick Caserio wanted this job and would have taken this job if it were allowed to him. And then on top of it, look, I’ve been reporting on this team for six-and-a-half years. It’s not like I walked into this situation in a vacuum. I know stuff, I talk to people. You mentioned it earlier, I broke the Jack Easterby [leaving the team] story earlier this offseason. I know people want to pretend like I’m hated in Foxboro and no one talks to me, but unfortunately that’s not the case. I do have some inside knowledge on the situation.”

Volin’s logic is accurate. Indeed, on many occasions when a team denies permission to another team to interview an executive and the issue ends at that point, it happens because the executive doesn’t want to leave but that the executive doesn’t want to develop a reputation for rejecting opportunities. Caserio clearly wasn’t rejecting his latest opportunity, forcing the Patriots to mobilize in order to keep him in place.

None of this means that Caserio destined to leave. With his contract expiring after the 2020 draft, Caserio still could strike a deal to remain in New England. In theory. Regardless, Volin was right about Caserio wanting out. Volin’s only mistake was to backtrack in the face of the inevitable blowback.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report/opinion/report: Nick Caserio wants out of New England

  2. It is difficult to imagine the Patriots will benefit for the balance of his contract if he wanted out. Forcing him to stay automatically results in the team wondering about all, or certainly, many of his decisions or valuations. In the human race I have learned about over many years, it can’t be otherwise. Folks are folks, people are people and execs can’t escape being one of such folks or people.

  3. It seems the best path for the Patriots would have been to seek compensation after he left for the apparent violation(s) of league rules. You know, high draft pick(s) of the Texans. But, don’t mess with punishing former employee.

  4. If Caserio wants to go to a disappointing, underachieving team because he’s tired of winning and wants to get paid more, the Patriots should let him go. However, I’m sure Belichick will try to get a draft pick out of this. It’s the best thing he can do.

  5. redlikethepig says:
    June 19, 2019 at 2:42 pm
    The best way to turn a good employee into a bad one is to block his promotion.
    __________________________

    I agree with you, however in this case the move would have been a lateral one for Caserio. However there is likely more room for Caserio to move up with the Texans than with the patriots, as long a Belichick is there.

  8. So, still no mention of the fact Caserio has said numerous times (most recently in Feb of this year…) that he is happy with the Pats but as a 40 something family man and father of 3? small children he feels a responsibility to maximize his earning potential while he can.

    In the end this is no different than how the Pats deal with players: You are under contract, when said contract expires you can test the open market and see what your value is. Then the Pats can try to match or exceed (no salary cap for the front office) or you can move on, as many have, with no hard feelings

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!