Rob Ryan: Being out of coaching “humbles you”

Getty Images

Rob Ryan is the inside linebackers coach in Washington this year and that post marks a pair of returns for the longtime NFL assistant.

It’s the first time he’s worked as a position coach since he was with the Patriots in 2003 and it is his first coaching job of any kind since he was fired along with his brother Rex by the Bills in December 2016. Ryan did television and radio work for the last two years and also spent time working at a shipyard while waiting for the phone to ring from a team.

The phone didn’t ring, which left Ryan to pick it up and make a call to Washington to end what he called a “humbling” stretch of being away from the game.

“When you’re out of a job, you need people to step up and help you,” Ryan said, via the team’s website. “I’m not a charity case at all, I’m a great coach. But to be out of work that long makes no sense. It made no sense. But it humbles you and you come back with a good attitude.”

Humble isn’t a word often associated with the Ryan family, but Ryan appears to be back in the saddle. He says the Washington defense “is going to do great” in what he hopes will be the first chapter of a second act to his coaching career.