Robert Nkemdiche arrested for speeding, driving with suspended license

Getty Images

Scottsdale police arrested Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche earlier this month for speeding and driving with a suspended license, ABC15 Arizona reports.

Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph, 30 mph over the posted speed limit, when police pulled him over June 6, according to a police report obtained by the TV station. Stopped at 6:30 a.m., Nkemdiche old police he was on his way to practice, which started at 7 a.m.

Nkemdiche was arrested on a warrant issued for his arrest for driving on a suspended license and failing to appear for a court hearing as well as for exceeding the speed limit by at least 20 mph.

According to ABC15 Arizona, the report also states that police found a white powdery substance in a small credit card case in his center console.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, it was decided not to pursue testing of the credit card holder in lieu of impounding the item for destruction with Robert’s cooperation,” the police report stated, via ABC15.

The Cardinals issued a statement to ABC15 Arizona, saying “We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”

The Cardinals drafted Nkemdiche with the 29th overall choice in 2016 despite red flags. Nkemdiche fell out of a hotel window and got arrested for marijuana possession before the draft that year.

They declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last month.