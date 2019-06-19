Tom Brady appears to be working out with Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t be back to work as a team until training camp, but quarterback Tom Brady is doing some work on his own before the team gets back together next month.

Brady posted some video and pictures to Instagram showing him going through a workout on Tuesday, including a stop-motion video that shows him throwing to a receiver with his back to the camera. While his face remains hidden in the video, there’s another distant shot of his face in Brady’s Instagram story and several reporters have chimed in to say that it’s currently suspended wideout Josh Gordon.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots last season, but was suspended indefinitely in December. He was tendered a contract as a restricted free agent — Gordon signed the tender — and there has been word that he could be reinstated to the team in time to play in 2019.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it appears Brady and Gordon are doing what they can to be on the same page when and if he gets the green light to return.