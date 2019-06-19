Two former players nominated to join Packers’ board of directors

Getty Images

Former Packers players George Koonce and Eric Torkelson are nominees for the team’s board of directors, Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Packers shareholders will vote on new board members during their annual meeting July 24 at Lambeau Field.

Thomas Olejniczak, who also is an executive committee member, and Thomas Lutsey are leaving active status on the board after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Olejniczak and Lutsey both joined the board in 1986.

Koonce, a linebacker for the Packers from 1992-99, is senior vice president for university relations at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Torkelson, a running back for the Packers from 1974-79 and 1981, is a retired sales representative for Stryker Corp., a medical device company.

The 43-member board of directors currently includes three former players in Johnnie Gray, Larry McCarren and Dexter McNabb.

The board of directors represent the 360,760 shareholders and fans. They receive no compensation, including no free tickets to games.

They meet five times a year, including the annual summer meeting.

Seven members of the board of directors serve on the team’s executive committee. The executive committee serves as overseer and adviser to CEO Mark Murphy.

Donald J. Long Jr. is the nominee to replace Olejniczak on the executive committee.