Washington believes Derrius Guice can help Adrian Peterson extend career

AP

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has set a goal of 2,000 rushing yards for the 2019 season and that would look like a stretch even if the team didn’t have Derrius Guice on hand as an alternative to the 34-year-old in the backfield.

Giving Guice time in the offense won’t help Peterson’s chances of crossing the 2,000-yard mark for the second time in his NFL career, but the thought around the team is that the 2018 second-round pick’s presence could help Peterson stick around the league a while longer.

“Yes it can,” running backs coach Randy Jordan said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no question the man has taken a lot of hits, but also delivered a lot. The thing I’m trying to get them to understand: All you guys can feed off each other. It allows them to come to the sidelines and see the whole game in a different light.”

Peterson said during offseason work that “it’s way too early” to start thinking about how the workload is going to be divvied up in the regular season with Guice coming off a torn ACL, but a healthy training camp and preseason should ensure that there’s going to be a bigger split of the work than last year.