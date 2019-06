#PFTPM

The NFL has shut down, but #PFTPM hasn’t. (At least not yet.)

Another edition was record and posted today, reviewing some topics of interest and answering all your questions.

You can listen to it all below, and you can subscribe to #PFTPM.

A new #PFTPM will be recorded on Monday. Until then, check out PFT Live and PFTOT every morning, along with non-stop updates at ProFootballTalk.com.