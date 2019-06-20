Anthony Lynn’s foundation to open a school in Tanzania

AP

Anthony Lynn and his wife, Stacey, launched the Lynn Family Foundation two months ago. The foundation’s first fundraising event is a golf tournament in Dallas on Monday.

Then, the couple head to Tanzania to open a school for students in kindergarten through seventh grade. Lynn’s foundation has partnered with Common Threadz to build the school, which they hope eventually expands to cover eighth through 12th grades.

“There was a certain place in Tanzania where they didn’t have schools and teenagers were going into the military and young ladies were getting hauled off into sex trafficking,” Lynn said, via Joe Reedy of The Associated Press. “We thought that we needed education there. I helped a little bit, and we’re going to go open it up.”

Last summer, Lynn received his undergraduate degree from UNLV after leaving Texas Tech six hours short to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. He was the first member of his family to attend college.

“With the Africa trip and everything, it seems like I have a lot going on, but when I’m not coaching football, I am passionate about other things,” Lynn said.