Bears will have nine training camp practices open to public

Getty Images

The Bears are hanging onto the fading tradition of going away for training camp, but they are participating in the modern trend of limiting access.

The team announced their schedule for their camp at Olivet Nazarene University, the 18th straight year they’re going to Bourbonnais, Ill. (which is 60 miles south of Chicago).

The team will have nine practices open to the public, including their family fest practice at Soldier Field in the middle of it.

Three of their practices in Bourbonnais are closed to the public. Presumably so coach Matt Nagy can do some more kicker-shaming without a lot of people watching.