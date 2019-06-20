Bills looking forward to the heat when they practice Panthers

Getty Images

Many teams like the idea of a joint practice so they can get a look at their own guys against different competition after a few weeks of camp, to present a new challenge to the guys they’re evaluating.

The Bills apparently want to sweat their brains out.

Via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News, Bills officials are looking forward to their joint workouts with the Panthers so they can build up a good lather in humid Spartanburg, S.C.

“Sometimes we play some September games that are hot,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “It can be quite humid in New Jersey when we play there in Week One and Two. It usually is hotter there than here in terms of humidity.”

Oh, Beane and coach Sean McDermott know about the aggressive upstate South Carolina dew points, after working for the Panthers and “enjoying” the yearly trips to Wofford College — where the general condition of the air is somewhere between canopy jungle and armpit.

They’ll practice there Aug. 13-14 before retreating to Charlotte for a Aug. 16 preseason game.