Brees, Brady come in relatively low on the Simms QB ranking

June 20, 2019
Much of the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown has been uneventful. On Thursday, it became rather eventful.

We crossed into the top 10, and at the bottom of the best are two guys who arguably are better than where they landed.

At No. 10: Drew Brees. At No. 9: Tom Brady.

Yes, the eight guys still left to be ranked (including the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Andrew Luck) are all great players. But better than Brees and Brady?

Given that Brees seemed late in the 2018 season to be slipping a bit physically, it’s easier to justify putting him at No. 10. Brady has shown no slippage at all, and he’s only the greatest quarterback of all time.

Do you agree with either? Both? Neither? Chime in below. And join us next week for the final eight selections.

  2. Yikes! Prepare yourselves for an avalanche of disgruntled Patriot fans who’ll undoubtedly blame Roger Goodell for this grave injustice.
    How dare should one man’s objective opinion deviate from an entire fan base’s diatribe.

  6. I imagine Simms must be ranking the quarterbacks based on how he expects them to play this season rather than what they did last season or through their careers. In that case, it isn’t that unreasonable to expect a dropoff from both. The problem is that’s been expected for years and it hasn’t happened.

  8. Not a NE fan but cmon, Brady is # 1 on any QB list until he retires! There is no better situational QB in the NFL. Regardless of what talent you surround him with, his performance never wavers.

  10. Notice the most IMPORTANT part of the article, crybabies!!

    “Brady has shown no slippage at all, and he’s only THE GREATEST QUARTERBACK OF ALL TIME”!

    GOAT x 6

  13. He’s still a great QB, but the system in NE and his ability to execute it is the reason for his success at this point, not physical talent. SO many of his throws are short dink and dunk/rub route throws that allows for his players to get YAC.

    In the playoffs he threw 2 TDs and 3 INTs in 3 games, and don’t forget his playoffs SHOULD have ended with the pick against KC where Ford was in the neutral zone (and didn’t affect the play). His playoff line would have looked even worse, but for a mental mistake that allowed him to play another mediocre game in which his team won.

    He’s the GOAT, but he’s not the current greatest.

  14. “Brees, Brady come in relatively low on the Simms QB ranking”

    Well that tells you all you need to know about his QB ranking.

  15. Huge slippage last season. Brady was great in the 2018 playoffs, setting an all time record. This year he threw 2 TDs and 3 interceptions throughout the playoffs and had one of the worst Super Bowl performances in history. Only reason he won the AFCCG and SB were because of an opponent’s mistake and Belichick’s defense…a microcosm of his career.

  16. so predictable. two things going on here: say something controversial to get noticed among the talking heads and more importantly, he has never gotten over being measured against the GOAT during his stint as a gopher in NE. the last time he pulled this stunt brady went on a run of 4 super bowl appearances and 3 more rings.

  17. So if you were picking a team from scratch, who would pick 2019 brady over the other QBs listed in the article?

    Brady has obviously had incredible success on the patriots, but even if he’s the GOAT, it doesn’t mean he is currently a top qb.

  20. All Brady does is win with whoever he is surrounded by. The haters will always have an excuse, the system, the defense blah blah blah whatever. Go ahead put him on any other team and guess what? They will win. Put Brady on any of those teams with a higher ranked QB and guess what? They would be better and win more games so Simms your rankings are worthless

  22. One good year on a team loaded on offense and Mahomes is now better than Brady and Brees? Don’t be a prisoner of the moment. Mahomes looks great but so did a lot of guys when they are surrounded by talent. The true test of a franchise QB is when he has to carry the team himself. Lets see Mahomes do that before we put him ahead of others who have accomplished it.

