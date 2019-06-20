Earl Thomas: Ravens D “very complex” compared to Seattle

AP

Safety Earl Thomas finished up offseason workouts feeling like he’s in the “right spot” physically after breaking his leg last year and enjoying the company of “my type of guys” in the Ravens locker room.

According to Thomas, learning the Ravens defense hasn’t been quite as fun. Thomas said that he hasn’t “really enjoyed it that much” because there’s a lot more for him to learn than there was when he was in Seattle.

“This defense is very complex compared to what we were doing in Seattle,” Thomas said, via ESPN.com. “We were just running Cover 3 all the time. But now, we’re making calls on the fly. That’s the biggest part. That’s the biggest adjustment for me. But, just being around these guys, that brings it all in. They’re helping me. That’s what brothers do.”

While Thomas may not be a big fan of the process, he believes the work will pay dividends “because we’re going to make it very hard on quarterbacks” come the fall. That’s exactly why the Ravens signed Thomas, so it will be a plus for all involved if Thomas can get fully versed on the defense this summer.