Falcons will have eight open training camp practices

Getty Images

Because they play in the Hall of Fame Game, the Falcons open training camp July 18 with the rookies. Their first full team practice is July 22.

Despite having more preseason practices, as well as more preseason games, than the other teams in their division, the Falcons will have fewer practices open to fans than the Buccaneers and the Panthers. The Saints haven’t announced their training camp schedule yet.

Atlanta will have only eight open practices, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, while the Panthers will have 15 and the Bucs 11. The Saints had 10 open practices last summer.

The Falcons will play the Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1.