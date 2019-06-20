Fifteen open practices for the Browns this summer

AP

Expectations and interest in the Browns are higher than they’ve been in some time and fans will have a lot of chances to check in on the team’s progress during training camp this summer.

The Browns announced their slate of practices open to the public for July and August on Thursday and they will be welcoming fans to their facility in Berea, Ohio for 15 of those sessions. Attendance is free for practices running from July 25 through August 21.

The team also announced that they’ll be holding their Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, August 3. There will be a $5 charge for admission to that event with the proceeds benefiting the Cleveland Browns Foundation “Get 2 School” campaign.

Browns fans can also see the team practice out of town if they wake up feeling dangerous enough to take a road trip. The Browns will be practicing with the Colts in Indianapolis on August 14 and 15 in sessions that will be open to the public.