Giants announce 10 open practices this summer

AP

The Giants won’t have as many open practices as their divisional rivals in Dallas or Washington during training camp this summer, but they’re well ahead of Philadelphia.

The team announced its plans for camp on Thursday. There will be 10 practices open to the public at the team’s training center, which is a stone’s throw from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Giants veterans are set to report to camp on July 24 and the first open practice will be held on the afternoon of July 25. Attendance and parking at all 10 practices will be free, although the Giants suggest fans register in advance in order to ensure there’s space for them to watch Daniel Jones, Eli Manning and players vying for other spots on the roster.

The final open practice will come on August 13, which is a few days before the Giants will face the Bears in their second preseason game of the summer.