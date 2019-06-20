Kerry Hyder happy to be back at defensive end with Cowboys

Getty Images

Kerry Hyder has been limited to seven games over the last two seasons because of injuries, but memories of his eight sacks in 2016 as a rotational player on the Lions defensive line led the Cowboys to bring him to town this offseason.

If Hyder is able to return to that 2016 form, a return to the spot he played that season may have something to do with it. The Lions used Hyder as a defensive tackle last season, but the Cowboys have been playing him at defensive end and that was his primary spot during his big year in Detroit.

It’s a move that gets a thumbs up from Hyder.

“That’s home for me. It’s more natural for me — playing defensive end,” Hyder said, via the team’s website. “I get to use my athletic ability and get on the edge and rush the passer. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing, more than just being right on the nose.”

The Cowboys traded for Robert Quinn and drafted Joe Jackson in the fifth round to go with DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end, but Randy Gregory‘s suspension and the failure of Taco Charlton to emerge could leave an opening for Hyder to make an impact up front in Dallas.