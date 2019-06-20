Matt LaFleur thinks Trevor Davis has “come a long way”

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has complimented wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for their work in the offseason program, but he isn’t the only one handing out praise to wideouts in Green Bay.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had a positive reaction to what Trevor Davis did on the field this spring. The 2016 fifth-round pick had two stints on injured reserve last season and didn’t catch any passes in the two games he did play. That left him a bit under the radar, but he was able to catch LaFleur’s eye.

“A guy that may have been forgotten a little bit is Trevor Davis,” LaFleur said, via Madison.com. “He made a lot of great plays down the field. He has speed. That’s one thing I love about our group is our guys can run. Anytime you have a group of receivers who can run, you have a chance. I’ve been really impressed with him. I feel like he’s come a long way. The effort and the intensity level with which he practices has certainly improved.”

Rodgers said Davis make one play every day “that jumps out on the film” and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett credited the wideout with making “electric catches,” which wasn’t a regular part of Davis’s portfolio when healthy in his first two seasons.

Davis saw more action as a returner than a wideout in those years, but feels he’s gotten a “clean slate” from the new staff. With a lot of competition for snaps alongside Davante Adams, he’ll have to keep rolling come training camp for that to extend into the regular season.