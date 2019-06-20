Matt Ryan OK with Julio Jones missing offseason workouts

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones stayed away for most of Atlanta’s offseason program as he waits for a new contract. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has no problem with that.

“I think there’s definitely a rhythm that comes up that you get from practicing together,” Ryan said Thursday, via NFL.com. “But of all the guys that are on our team, I’ve got the most rapport with [Jones]. I just have so many reps stockpiled from games from different situations that we’ve gone through in our careers. Every coverage you could imagine, we’ve seen together.

“I know exactly how he’s going to operate in certain situations and there’s a freedom that comes with that. Obviously, the practice portion of it helps and we’ll get it when we can get it, but most important is having him fresh and as explosive as possible for game day. When he’s explosive and he’s fresh, he’s tough to stop. So I’ll take him like that.”

Hopefully for Ryan, he’ll get Jones like that. Last year, Jones planned to hold out until the Falcons adjusted his contract. This year, it may take more than an adjustment to get Jones to show up.

Ryan’s $30-million-per-year deal surely has influenced Jones’ pursuit of a new deal of his own. Jones is making roughly half that amount, and it’s fair to say Jones isn’t half the player.