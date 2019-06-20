Panthers hire a director of analytics from Eagles staff

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper promised he was going to do things differently.

And he’s hired for a position the Panthers have never employed.

Via the team website, the Panthers have hired former Eagles staffer Taylor Rajack as their first director of football analytics.

The 27-year-old, MIT-educated Rajack has spent the last five years with the Eagles.

“Working there, we were very well researched in every decision we made. Trying to gain that edge,” Rajack said. “We wanted to understand the risks and understand the expectation with any decision to make smarter choices. Why would you ignore information that’s out there? It’s the idea of bringing all the pieces together.

“In Philadelphia, we became identified as one of the more analytically inclined teams. That paved the way for me to get here and start something new.”

The Panthers have had some people on staff dabbling in analytics, but Tepper made an emphasis of adding there, consistent with his whatever-it-takes approach to helping his football team.