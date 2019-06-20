Patriots reportedly “livid” with Jack Easterby

Getty Images

Jack Easterby has generated plenty of goodwill during his short stint as an NFL executive. In New England, he recently has generated plenty of ill will.

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com reports, via MassLive.com, that the Patriots are “livid” with the guy who arrived in New England as the team chaplain and who has climbed the ladder into a position of real influence with the Texans. The unhappiness flows from the manner in which Easterby left the Patriots, and from the attempt to pilfer Patriots directly of player personnel Nick Caserio.

As to Easterby’s departure, his willingness to publicly hinge the decision on the solicitation of prostitution charges against owner Robert Kraft’s “did not sit well” with the Patriots (especially since it’s possible if not probable that Easterby already was planning to leave before the incident occurred). As to the pursuit of Caserio, the Patriots believe that Easterby deliberately targeted the longtime personnel executive, prematurely discussing Houston’s interest in Caserio — and by all appearances persuading Caserio to want the job.

As Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com notes, Easterby joined the Patriots in the aftermath of the Aaron Hernandez murder charges. But for that situation, the Patriots possibly never would have needed to hire Easterby in the first place.