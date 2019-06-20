Patriots reportedly “livid” with Jack Easterby

Posted by Mike Florio on June 20, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jack Easterby has generated plenty of goodwill during his short stint as an NFL executive. In New England, he recently has generated plenty of ill will.

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com reports, via MassLive.com, that the Patriots are “livid” with the guy who arrived in New England as the team chaplain and who has climbed the ladder into a position of real influence with the Texans. The unhappiness flows from the manner in which Easterby left the Patriots, and from the attempt to pilfer Patriots directly of player personnel Nick Caserio.

As to Easterby’s departure, his willingness to publicly hinge the decision on the solicitation of prostitution charges against owner Robert Kraft’s “did not sit well” with the Patriots (especially since it’s possible if not probable that Easterby already was planning to leave before the incident occurred). As to the pursuit of Caserio, the Patriots believe that Easterby deliberately targeted the longtime personnel executive, prematurely discussing Houston’s interest in Caserio — and by all appearances persuading Caserio to want the job.

As Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com notes, Easterby joined the Patriots in the aftermath of the Aaron Hernandez murder charges. But for that situation, the Patriots possibly never would have needed to hire Easterby in the first place.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Patriots reportedly “livid” with Jack Easterby

  1. This is the REAL story. Along with the covered up 125% tampering by Houston. Why oh why there is no punishment, only Goodell knows.

    It appears Easterby fancies himself as a future GH. Excuse me, while I laugh hysterically for a few minutes.

    Anyway, this is what Mangini did…The Jets essentially tampered, the Pats were ticked off during the 2005 playoff in Denver. McGinest and others were seen on the sidelines in Denver getting into with Mangini, etc, and the rest of how Spygate and the other cheating by other teams is history.

    We get it..BB is incredible and everyone wants a piece. But, can’t teams just follow the rules?

    Why is it NE can be cheated annually and be framed constantly, but the teams cheating NE, never are held accountable?

    Easterby left NE to be the underling to Caserio with the idea he could selfishly further his own career, because but the problem is, this is tampering.

    Volin should be writing about NE being ticked off that Goodell yet again allowed cheating of the Pats, but instead, he lies and fabricates half truths claiming it is fact.

    You just have to wonder how many other times at The Owners/GM meetings teams are scheming to cheat the Pats, where we don’t even hear about it.

  3. Well gee, the Patriots are upset about something…again. This time, it’s a guy leaving his employment as a team chaplain / character coach after your OWNER decides to go get a happy ending massage that makes the news. That a billionaire found good enough lawyers to get evidence thrown out doesn’t change the facts of what happened or Kraft’s “apology” for it.

    As to the “alleged” tampering? Prove it. Here’s betting you can’t.

  8. The man insults Kraft, then goes to his house for a ring ceremony, and tries to steal his staff. I would be livid too. Goes to show, those who claim to be the most pious are often the worst of them all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!