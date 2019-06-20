Pitt unveils the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center

Getty Images

When Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald made a big donation to the University of Pittsburgh football program earlier this year, the school said it would be renaming part of their training facility after their famous alum.

The official unveiling of that name change came on Wednesday night. The ground floor of Pitt’s facility, which houses the weight room and locker room, is now known as the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.

Donald said he was holding back tears during the ceremony in his hometown.

“When I’m no longer around, you’re leaving a legacy behind that’s going to be here forever,” Donald said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “One day, 20 years down the road, they are going to see that name and say, ‘Who’s that?’ and see the history of it and that’s the thing that makes you proud. For it to be here at my hometown, at the university I grew up cheering for and wanting to play for and coming full circle how I did it, you can’t write that story any better than that, honestly.”

Donald skipped working out with the Rams and spent a lot of time at the Pitt facility while pushing for the new deal he got last year. That deal helped make sure his name will stick around even while he’s at work in California next month.