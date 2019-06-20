Robert Kraft wins prestigious Genesis Prize in Israel

AP

Patriots owner Robert Kraft won the prestigious Genesis Prize, known as the “Jewish Nobel,” the Associated Press reports.

Kraft, a longtime supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes, and his contingent of 15 current and former Patriots players met with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday before Kraft received his award. The delegation presented Netanyahu with a signed Patriots helmet and posed for a joint picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LIII.

“Everything you need in your game, Israel needs in its game,” Netanyahu said, via the Associated Press. “You need strategy and courage and ingenuity; we have that, too.”

Kraft received the award in recognition of his philanthropy and commitment to combating anti-Semitism.

Organizers grant $1 million each year to a person recognized as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through professional achievement and commitment to Jewish values. Per the news organization, Kraft will donate the award money to fighting anti-Semitism, the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, known as BDS.

Kraft become the sixth winner of the prize, following former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, violinist Itzhak Perlman, sculptor Anish Kapoor and actress Natalie Portman.