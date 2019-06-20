Tarik Cohen expects to play the same role for Bears this year

AP

Head coach Matt Nagy has been showing the Bears the end of their playoff loss to the Eagles often this offseason in hopes of sparking a better result the next time the team is in that position, but it doesn’t look like the path to that result will include a big change in roles for running back Tarik Cohen.

The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles while signing Mike Davis and drafting David Montgomery, which might have some thinking that Cohen’s marching orders will be a bit different in 2019. Cohen ran the ball 99 times and caught 71 passes last year, and he said he’s seen no sign of a change so far this year.

“I feel like I’m going to be doing the same things I was doing last year,” Cohen said. “My role is not going to change. I still have to be the receiving back, come in be the change of pace back, running the ball, be that speedy guy. I’m just prepared for anything however I get the ball.”

The Bears didn’t use Howard much as a receiver, but Davis caught 34 passes last year and Nagy has talked up Montgomery’s skills in the passing game this spring.