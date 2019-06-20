Vikings to hold 16 open practices

AP

The Vikings have an excellent new training facility. And they wisely intend to continue to show it off.

The Vikings have announced their training-camp schedule for 2019, with 16 practices open to the public.

Camp opens on July 26, with no joint practices on the schedule. Last year, the Vikings practiced with the Jaguars in advance of a preseason game.

Last year, the Vikings also failed to qualify for the playoffs. This year, then, the focus apparently will shift to ensuring that the reconfigured offense is ready to compete when Week One rolls around.