Washington not counting out Colt McCoy

Getty Images

Washington traded for a quarterback and drafted one in the first round.

But their quarterback of preference might still be the one who didn’t take a snap this offseason.

Via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington’s coaching staff “definitely hasn’t” counted out Colt McCoy in the race for the starting job.

It’s reasonable to expect either Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins to eventually emerge with the job, but coach Jay Gruden and his staff have turned to McCoy in the past, and he certainly knows the system better than anyone else on hand.

“We would love for him to take some reps, but obviously his health is more important right now than anything, and that is the most important thing for him,” Gruden said of McCoy. “When his time comes it will come quickly. He will be ready.”

McCoy hasn’t worked this offseason after having three surgeries on the leg he broke last December. But when he returns to health, his familiarity could give him an advantage, even if everyone understands it’s probably a temporary one.