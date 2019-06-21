Alex Smith on playing again: That’s the plan

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith sat down for his first interview since a severe broken leg ended his 2019 season.

Smith spoke to Angie Goff of FOX5 DC while getting a massage at a mall and said that he’s steadily been able to do more activities as his recovery from the leg injury continues. He’s still wearing an external fixator on his leg, which he called a “crazy contraption” from Siberia, and that it will “save my leg, save my bone, allow me to heal and walk again.”

Smith also said he hoped the fixator would improve his chances of playing again and confirmed that is his goal.

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan. I gotta conquer some more steps before I get there, but yeah,” Smith said.

Smith said he hoped to have the fixator off in about a month, which would open the door to start jogging and running again. Getting to that point would be part of his process of learning to trust his leg again and any serious thought of playing football in the future will have to wait until he’s started clearing some of those hurdles.