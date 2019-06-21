Bucs waive Shaun Wilson

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday, the team announced.

Wilson opened his rookie season as the Bucs’ primary kickoff returner. He played five games.

He joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Duke last year. He made the 53-man roster to begin the season but ended the year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Wilson had six carries for 29 yards, three receptions for 5 yards and seven kickoff returns for 122 yards (17.4-yard average).

The Bucs did not immediately make a corresponding roster move and thus stand at 89 players, one fewer than the limit.

Five running backs remain on their roster with holdovers Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale, veteran addition Andre Ellington and undrafted rookie Bruce Anderson.