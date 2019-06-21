Chargers believe Easton Stick has “make-it” qualities

Getty Images

The Chargers have drafted four quarterbacks since Philip Rivers arrived in 2004. Charlie Whitehurst (a third-rounder in 2006), Jonathan Crompton (a fifth-rounder in 2010) and Brad Sorensen (a seventh-rounder in 2013) never threw a pass for the Chargers.

They are hoping Easton Stick turns out better.

The Chargers used a fifth-round choice on the North Dakota State quarterback, deciding a couple of weeks before the draft to take Stick.

Rivers hasn’t missed a start since 2005, and the Chargers have Tyrod Taylor and Cardale Jones behind him. So Stick first has to make the 53-player roster and likely won’t play a down even if he does.

But the Chargers drafted Stick as a developmental quarterback.

“He’s a guy that we really like,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said, via Ricky Henne of the team website. “For quarterbacks that don’t really go high in the draft, we think he has a lot of qualities that are ‘make-it’ qualities. He’s a fifth-round pick. When you look at his production in college, his toughness, his leadership — his intangibles are off the charts. He’s a great athlete, too, in the pocket as far as moving around, making plays with his feet and extending the play. He’s very accurate. Like I said, he has great touch with the ball. He has great poise — doesn’t get rattled very easily. There are a lot of qualities that we look for in a quarterback.”

Stick led North Dakota State to FCS titles in two of his three seasons as a starter.

“I like him,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s a winner. He went 49-3 at North Dakota State. He’s a sharp player. He’s creative when he has to be. He’s a passer. I like him a lot. I think he’s a good prospect, and he’ll get a chance to compete.”