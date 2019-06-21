Drew Brees wins $6.1 million in damages over diamond fraud

AP

A jury in San Diego awarded Drew Brees more than $6.1 million in damages Friday after the Saints quarterback alleged he was overcharged for diamonds purchased as an investment, Ramon Antonio Vargas of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Jeweler Vahid Moradi and his attorney, Kevin Rooney, said in a statement they “passionately disagree” with the verdict and will appeal.

Whether Brees ever sees any money or not, his victory in court Friday perhaps served as vindication.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, sought $6.7 million, which was the difference between the amount paid to Moradi for a variety of diamonds and the appraised value of the items. Brees accused Moradi of breach of oral contract, fraud by intentional misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud by concealment.

Moradi’s defense contended it was the appraiser – Aldo Dinelli – who scammed the couple, according to the Advocate. Moradi’s attorney argued that the jeweler sold the diamonds to Brees at a retail markup of between 1.55 and 1.6 percent, with diamonds typically selling at a profit of 1.6 percent.

Brees testified in court June 6, the day the trial began. Closing arguments were Wednesday, and the jury deliberated Thursday and most of Friday before deciding in favor of Brees, who was not present in court when the verdict was read.