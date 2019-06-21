Eagles guard Brandon Brooks posts workout video

Getty Images

The last time we saw Brandon Brooks, the Eagles guard was being helped off the field of the NFC divisional round playoff game after tearing his Achilles.

He looks much better this time.

Brooks posted some workout videos to social media, which show him moving around quite well for a guy six months removed from a traumatic injury.

Like riding a bike pic.twitter.com/1Lpy1cjQah — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 21, 2019

There was also footage of him running, which is a good sign.

Of course, it’s just a glimpse of where he is in his recovery, and should not necessarily suggest timelines or anything other than he’s able to do a few pass sets. Opening training camp on the active/PUP list seems like an expected result.

But any good news is welcome for the two-time Pro Bowler, and for the Eagles.