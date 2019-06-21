Former Texans assistant Jim Bernhardt dies

Getty Images

Former Texans assistant coach Jim Bernhardt has died, the team announced Friday.

Bernhardt served as special assistant to the head coach and director of player development on Bill O’Brien’s staff at Penn State. He followed O’Brien to Houston in 2014 as director of football research.

Bernhardt helped O’Brien with game preparation, game management and other duties during four seasons with the Texans.

The two go back even further, with Bernhardt coaching O’Brien as the defensive coordinator at Brown.

“I’m saddened to learn about the passing of my friend and mentor, Jim Bernhardt,” O’Brien said in a statement. “Jim was a fantastic coach and had a huge influence on my career. He was a wonderful father to his three boys, loving husband to his wife, Catherine, and a great friend to many. Jim had a tremendous impact on numerous players and coaches throughout his career. The Houston Texans extend their deepest condolences to the Bernhardt family. Jim will be missed.”

Bernhardt retired from the NFL after the 2017 season to spend more time with his family, but he was working as a special assistant with the Chesapeake Bayhawks, a lacrosse team.

“Today with heavy hearts, we remember former assistant coach, father and friend, Jim Bernhardt,” Bayhawks coach Dave Cottle said in a statement. “Jim was a great man, a great father, and a great coach. He will be missed by all.”