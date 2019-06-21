Gary Kubiak: Chad Beebe had as good an offseason as any player

Getty Images

The Vikings went into the offseason knowing that Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen will be their top two receivers in 2019, but there was nothing certain beyond that on the depth chart.

With the offseason program in the books, it looks like the third spot might be Chad Beebe‘s to lose once the team gets to training camp. Beebe only played 46 snaps after making the team as an undrafted free agent last year, but offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski said he spent the last couple of months “making a name for himself” at practice.

Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak saw the same things Stefanski saw and came to a similar conclusion.

“Let’s see how we end up,” Kubiak said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I think we also have to look at the fact that [Beebe] has probably had as good an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball. He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us good flexibility to be able to bounce around personnel-wise.”

Beebe’s also gotten looks as a punt returner this spring, which may help him find his way to the field more often on a Vikings team that figures to use a lot of two tight end looks after drafting Irv Smith in the second round and holding onto Kyle Rudolph.