Jameis Winston shares his three rules of football to youth campers

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston returned to Alabama on Friday for his annual youth football camp. Via Josh Bean of AL.com, Winston shared some simple words of football wisdom with the campers.

“What are the three rules of football?” Winston said. “Never give up, never give up, never give up.”

Although persistence is important, Winston’s never-give-up attitude arguably explains a lot as it relates to Winston’s propensity to periodically make head-scratching mistakes. Maybe if from time to time he’d simply give up on a play, he wouldn’t try to do more than he’s physically capable of doing, turning an incomplete pass or a five-yard sack into a spectacular turnover.

Indeed, new Bucs coach Bruce Arians previously has provided equally simple words of football wisdom to Winston: “Stop throwing it to the other team.”

It’s very good that Winston continues to try to guide children, clunky efforts of the past notwithstanding. But Winston continues to present a confounding challenge when it comes to figuring out where his career stands and where his career is headed. For now, he’s due to make $20.8 million in 2019, the option year of his five-year rookie deal.

Whether in 2020 he’s the starting quarterback in Tampa, the starter elsewhere, or a backup elsewhere remains to be seen.