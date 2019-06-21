Josh Jacobs “being hit up” about making a movie of his life

AP

Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs hasn’t taken his first NFL snap yet, but the story of the running back’s rise to the professional ranks has apparently been enough to pique the interest of Hollywood.

In an essay for The Players Tribune earlier this year, Jacobs wrote about sleeping in his father’s car and moving from motel to motel for a couple of years while growing up in Tulsa as his father tried to land a steady job that would allow them to hold onto an apartment.

“I’m never going to forget the nights spent in the back of that Suburban,” Jacobs wrote. “I’ll never forget the motels. The gunshots. The helicopters. I know what it’s like to be scared. To be hungry. To have nothing in my future but uncertainty.”

Jacobs said that he’s “being hit up by big-name producers” about using those memories as the basis for a movie about his life. He said he doesn’t “feel like right now is the right time” to do that, but isn’t sure what the final decision will be.

“Because it’s taking the story into a deeper level,” Jacobs said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s saying some things that I left out in the story that would probably be shown in the movie and I don’t know if I want to do it. I still have to talk to my family about it and see how they feel about it and things like that. But I haven’t really thought about it too much.”

Learning the Raiders offense and getting acclimated to life in the NFL leaves little time to consider other things, so an appearance on Hard Knocks may have to suffice for the time being.