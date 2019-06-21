Kenny Young “trying to be the next man up” at linebacker in Baltimore

Getty Images

Kenny Young didn’t expect to be in position to challenge for a starting role on the Ravens defense this year.

Young expected C.J. Mosley to re-sign with the team and said he was “shocked” when the linebacker wound up leaving for the Jets. The departure opened up a spot alongside Patrick Onwuasor at inside linebacker, however, and, shocked or not, Young is “trying to be the next man up” for Baltimore.

Young was a fourth-round pick last year and recorded 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble while appearing in every game.

“I’m not going to make expectations for myself so soon, but what I expect to do right from the get-go is compete hard and make plays,” Young said, via the team’s website. “My expectation is to make plays. That’s it. Make plays.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Chris Board and Anthony Levine will join Young in the mix for playing time, but Young played the most snaps of the group last year and a strong summer should position him well for a prominent role in the fall.