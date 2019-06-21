Le’Veon Bell didn’t realize naked women he left in bed would steal

AP

The world has truly gone mad, when you can’t leave your two naked girlfriends at home in the bed without them leaving with your stuff.

That’s the story Jets running back Le'Veon Bell told police, regarding the $520,000 worth of jewelry which was stolen from him in May.

According to audio of the 911 call published by TMZ.com (via NJ.com), Bell gave dispatchers a very good reason why he couldn’t describe what the alleged thieves were wearing — they were naked and in his bed when he left to go work out.

“Well, I had two girls in my house. And I got up, and I did my normal routine to go to work out. So I left the workout for a couple hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more of my things of value out of my house,” he told the operator. “I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me.”

When asked what was stolen, he mentioned his clothes and shoes, along with the jewelry (including a diamond Black Panther pendant). Asked the value, he replied: “Oh, like a million dollars.”

When asked what the first woman was wearing, he replied: “When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes . . . so I didn’t see her, when she [left the house].”

Of the second woman: “The same way. She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

It all goes back to the old football saying: If you’ve got two naked girlfriends in your bed, you don’t have any.